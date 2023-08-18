Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) by analysts is $2.50, The public float for AGAE is 12.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of AGAE was 43.98K shares.

AGAE) stock’s latest price update

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE)’s stock price has dropped by -8.86 in relation to previous closing price of 0.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGAE’s Market Performance

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) has seen a -6.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.26% decline in the past month and a -12.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for AGAE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.90% for AGAE’s stock, with a -20.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGAE Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGAE fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9652. In addition, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGAE

Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.