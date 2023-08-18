Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Stock Showcases 1.19% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has seen a -6.81% decrease in the past week, with a 6.27% gain in the past month, and a 31.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for ATSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for ATSG’s stock, with a -5.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) is 11.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATSG is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) is $26.50, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for ATSG is 69.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. On August 18, 2023, ATSG’s average trading volume was 787.10K shares.

ATSG) stock’s latest price update

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.74 in relation to previous closing price of 21.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATSG Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.16. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc. saw -17.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from AMAZON COM INC, who sale 1,177,000 shares at the price of $19.50 back on Aug 09. After this action, AMAZON COM INC now owns 12,741,445 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., valued at $22,951,500 using the latest closing price.

Fedders Matthew E., the VP, Controller of Air Transport Services Group Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $16.60 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Fedders Matthew E. is holding 41,376 shares at $19,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.96 for the present operating margin

+13.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Transport Services Group Inc. stands at +9.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.02. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.16. Total debt to assets is 41.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.