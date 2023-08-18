Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has gone down by -5.85% for the week, with a 0.81% rise in the past month and a 23.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.49% for WMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.92% for WMS’s stock, with a 26.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is 20.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WMS is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is $146.88, which is $25.42 above the current market price. The public float for WMS is 56.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% of that float. On August 18, 2023, WMS’s average trading volume was 686.39K shares.

The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) has decreased by -2.61 when compared to last closing price of 124.71.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $150 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMS Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.45. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 48.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from KLEIN ROBERT M, who sale 8,275 shares at the price of $130.09 back on Aug 09. After this action, KLEIN ROBERT M now owns 111,972 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $1,076,479 using the latest closing price.

HARVEY DARIN S., the EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 3,323 shares at $134.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that HARVEY DARIN S. is holding 4,171 shares at $447,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

+34.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at +16.51. The total capital return value is set at 32.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.23. Equity return is now at value 45.20, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS), the company’s capital structure generated 140.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.48. Total debt to assets is 46.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.