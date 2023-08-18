89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ETNB stock has gone down by -5.85%, with a monthly decline of -12.95% and a quarterly plunge of -12.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.61% for 89bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.20% for ETNB’s stock, with a 8.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ETNB is at 0.71.

The average price suggested by analysts for ETNB is $37.00, which is $21.87 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 72.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.08% of that float. The average trading volume for ETNB on August 18, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

The stock price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) has plunged by -3.80 when compared to previous closing price of 16.07, but the company has seen a -5.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/23 that Obesity Drugs Won’t Starve These Other Potential Blockbusters

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $49 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETNB Trading at -14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.03. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 21.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from LAPORTE KATHLEEN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $18.80 back on Jul 17. After this action, LAPORTE KATHLEEN now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

PALEKAR ROHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of 89bio Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that PALEKAR ROHAN is holding 286,978 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -34.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.