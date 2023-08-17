Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV)’s stock price has soared by 13.10 in relation to previous closing price of 0.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 33.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) is $8.09, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for ZENV is 9.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZENV on August 17, 2023 was 71.19K shares.

ZENV’s Market Performance

ZENV stock saw an increase of 33.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.10% and a quarterly increase of 35.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.18% for Zenvia Inc. (ZENV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.14% for ZENV’s stock, with a -10.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZENV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for ZENV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZENV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $1.80 based on the research report published on September 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZENV Trading at 20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.21%, as shares surge +18.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZENV rose by +33.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8184. In addition, Zenvia Inc. saw -17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.59 for the present operating margin

+38.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zenvia Inc. stands at -32.12. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.49. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zenvia Inc. (ZENV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.26. Total debt to assets is 9.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.