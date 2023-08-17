Xylem Inc. (XYL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is 53.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XYL is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xylem Inc. (XYL) is $120.64, which is $24.08 above the current market price. The public float for XYL is 240.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On August 17, 2023, XYL’s average trading volume was 2.16M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XYL) stock’s latest price update

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.99 in relation to previous closing price of 101.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Xylem Is a Water Stock to Buy Now

XYL’s Market Performance

XYL’s stock has fallen by -2.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.82% and a quarterly drop of -3.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Xylem Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.22% for XYL’s stock, with a -6.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $121 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XYL Trading at -9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.41. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw -9.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Decker Patrick, who sale 99,649 shares at the price of $111.62 back on Jul 03. After this action, Decker Patrick now owns 287,564 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $11,122,887 using the latest closing price.

Decker Patrick, the President & CEO of Xylem Inc., sale 56,298 shares at $98.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Decker Patrick is holding 287,564 shares at $5,527,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+37.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc. stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc. (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 62.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 27.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xylem Inc. (XYL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.