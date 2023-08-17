Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is above average at 24.40x. The 36-month beta value for XHR is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XHR is $14.57, which is $3.41 above than the current price. The public float for XHR is 106.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. The average trading volume of XHR on August 17, 2023 was 819.67K shares.

XHR stock's latest price update

The stock price of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) has plunged by -0.52 when compared to previous closing price of 11.65, but the company has seen a -5.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XHR’s Market Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has experienced a -5.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.31% drop in the past month, and a -5.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for XHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.52% for XHR’s stock, with a -13.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XHR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for XHR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for XHR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XHR Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHR fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.21. In addition, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+14.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.92. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR), the company’s capital structure generated 100.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.14. Total debt to assets is 47.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.