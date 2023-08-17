WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) has plunged by -11.50 when compared to previous closing price of 1.13, but the company has seen a -12.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MAPS is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MAPS is $2.48, which is $1.48 above than the current price. The public float for MAPS is 79.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume of MAPS on August 17, 2023 was 527.76K shares.

MAPS’s Market Performance

MAPS stock saw a decrease of -12.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.85% and a quarterly a decrease of 16.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.32% for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.06% for MAPS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MAPS Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS fell by -12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0759. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw -0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Lee Arden, who sale 27,043 shares at the price of $0.83 back on May 16. After this action, Lee Arden now owns 446,283 shares of WM Technology Inc., valued at $22,394 using the latest closing price.

Camire Brian, the General Counsel of WM Technology Inc., sale 9,957 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Camire Brian is holding 153,764 shares at $8,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.02 for the present operating margin

+87.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for WM Technology Inc. stands at -53.82. The total capital return value is set at -41.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.32. Equity return is now at value -176.80, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Based on WM Technology Inc. (MAPS), the company’s capital structure generated 294.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.64. Total debt to assets is 19.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.