What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bioventus Inc.’s (BVS) Stock

In the past week, BVS stock has gone down by -13.15%, with a monthly gain of 13.40% and a quarterly surge of 202.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.33% for Bioventus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.78% for BVS stock, with a simple moving average of 59.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BVS is 0.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is $4.50, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for BVS is 52.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. On August 17, 2023, BVS’s average trading volume was 764.92K shares.

BVS) stock’s latest price update

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -15.19 in relation to its previous close of 4.68. However, the company has experienced a -13.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BVS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BVS Trading at 16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS fell by -15.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, Bioventus Inc. saw 52.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from Juniper Investment Company, LL, who purchase 14,985 shares at the price of $4.79 back on Aug 14. After this action, Juniper Investment Company, LL now owns 6,833,857 shares of Bioventus Inc., valued at $71,778 using the latest closing price.

Bartholdson John A., the Director of Bioventus Inc., purchase 14,985 shares at $4.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Bartholdson John A. is holding 6,833,857 shares at $71,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.37 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc. stands at -30.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.75.

Based on Bioventus Inc. (BVS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.97. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.