What Recent Market Trends Mean for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (ATAT) Stock

In the past week, ATAT stock has gone up by 3.90%, with a monthly gain of 13.51% and a quarterly surge of 14.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.87% for ATAT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is 184.08x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) is $206.24, which is $5.08 above the current market price. The public float for ATAT is 106.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On August 17, 2023, ATAT’s average trading volume was 463.63K shares.

ATAT) stock’s latest price update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.41 in relation to its previous close of 20.76. However, the company has experienced a 3.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $24 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATAT Trading at 19.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +17.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT rose by +4.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.45. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited saw 22.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.