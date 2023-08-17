Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for WWR is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WWR is $150.00, The public float for WWR is 49.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume for WWR on August 17, 2023 was 241.30K shares.

WWR) stock’s latest price update

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR)’s stock price has dropped by -8.50 in relation to previous closing price of 0.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

WWR’s Market Performance

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) has experienced a -12.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.45% drop in the past month, and a -17.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for WWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.17% for WWR’s stock, with a -25.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WWR Trading at -14.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR fell by -12.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8176. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc. saw -9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -8.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.