WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) has jumped by 0.87 compared to previous close of 84.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.41.

The average price predicted for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) by analysts is $98.70, which is $13.71 above the current market price. The public float for WEC is 315.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of WEC was 1.42M shares.

WEC’s Market Performance

WEC stock saw a decrease of -2.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for WEC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $102 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEC Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.86. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc. saw -9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from PAYNE ULICE JR, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $94.36 back on May 09. After this action, PAYNE ULICE JR now owns 21,503 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc., valued at $141,534 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of WEC Energy Group Inc., sale 950 shares at $97.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 21,375 shares at $92,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.