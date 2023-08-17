Waste Management Inc. (WM) Stock Experiences -3.96% Monthly Change

In the past week, WM stock has gone down by -0.92%, with a monthly decline of -3.96% and a quarterly plunge of -4.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Waste Management Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.44% for WM’s stock, with a -0.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is above average at 28.74x. The 36-month beta value for WM is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WM is $179.43, which is $19.41 above than the current price. The public float for WM is 402.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of WM on August 17, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

WM) stock’s latest price update

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.66 in comparison to its previous close of 158.97, however, the company has experienced a -0.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Trash Can Be Treasure. 3 Garbage Stocks to Buy Now.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $182 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WM Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.69. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw 2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Chinn Bruce E., who sale 172 shares at the price of $159.44 back on Aug 15. After this action, Chinn Bruce E. now owns 822 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $27,425 using the latest closing price.

POPE JOHN C, the Director of Waste Management Inc., sale 198 shares at $168.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that POPE JOHN C is holding 56,147 shares at $33,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Waste Management Inc. (WM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.