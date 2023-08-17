VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) by analysts is $36.07, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for VNET is 124.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.21% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of VNET was 1.01M shares.

VNET) stock’s latest price update

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET)’s stock price has plunge by 7.50relation to previous closing price of 2.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VNET’s Market Performance

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has seen a 8.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.62% gain in the past month and a 7.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for VNET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.46% for VNET’s stock, with a -21.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.40 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNET Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +22.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET rose by +7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, VNET Group Inc. saw -43.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.87 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for VNET Group Inc. stands at -10.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.20. Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on VNET Group Inc. (VNET), the company’s capital structure generated 223.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.08. Total debt to assets is 54.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.