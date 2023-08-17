VMware Inc. (VMW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VMW is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VMW is $144.38, which is -$13.36 below the current price. The public float for VMW is 232.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMW on August 17, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VMW) stock’s latest price update

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 156.03. However, the company has seen a -0.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/12/23 that Broadcom’s VMware Takeover Is Cleared in Europe as Case for Tech M&A Revival Grows

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW’s stock has fallen by -0.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.70% and a quarterly rise of 26.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for VMware Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.92% for VMW stock, with a simple moving average of 21.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VMW Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.29. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 26.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 17,220 shares at the price of $142.28 back on Jul 07. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 86,685 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $2,450,062 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 3,600 shares at $141.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 103,905 shares at $509,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 119.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 748.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.21. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 673.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VMware Inc. (VMW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.