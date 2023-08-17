Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIRT is 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VIRT is $20.88, which is $2.29 above the current price. The public float for VIRT is 92.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIRT on August 17, 2023 was 897.55K shares.

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 18.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/22 that SEC Closes In on Rules That Could Shift Stock Market

VIRT’s Market Performance

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has experienced a 1.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.91% rise in the past month, and a 5.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for VIRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.99% for VIRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $21 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIRT Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.68. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc. saw -7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Cifu Douglas A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $16.85 back on May 04. After this action, Cifu Douglas A now owns 452,907 shares of Virtu Financial Inc., valued at $842,425 using the latest closing price.

Fairclough Brett, the Co-President & Co-COO of Virtu Financial Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $19.39 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Fairclough Brett is holding 37,005 shares at $969,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.18 for the present operating margin

+41.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial Inc. stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT), the company’s capital structure generated 199.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.65. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.