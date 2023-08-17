Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, RBOT stock has gone down by -6.95%, with a monthly decline of -58.23% and a quarterly plunge of -56.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.75% for Vicarious Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.66% for RBOT’s stock, with a -64.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RBOT is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RBOT is $7.00, which is $6.15 above the current market price. The public float for RBOT is 111.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.09% of that float. The average trading volume for RBOT on August 17, 2023 was 828.00K shares.

RBOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) has plunged by -4.39 when compared to previous closing price of 0.89, but the company has seen a -6.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBOT Trading at -50.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -57.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3104. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc. saw -57.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Khosla Ventures V, L.P., who purchase 8,000,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, Khosla Ventures V, L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc., valued at $8,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Kelly William John, the CFO and Treasurer of Vicarious Surgical Inc., sale 4,985 shares at $0.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Kelly William John is holding 562,989 shares at $4,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

The total capital return value is set at -75.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value -81.60, with -60.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.38. Total debt to assets is 11.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.