Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has decreased by -4.93 when compared to last closing price of 31.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/13/23 that Viasat’s Stock Plunge Shows Why Elon Musk’s SpaceX Strategy Might Be Right

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VSAT is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Viasat Inc. (VSAT) is $47.17, which is $19.91 above the current market price. The public float for VSAT is 96.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.81% of that float. On August 17, 2023, VSAT’s average trading volume was 951.85K shares.

VSAT’s Market Performance

VSAT’s stock has seen a 5.28% increase for the week, with a -1.56% drop in the past month and a -19.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for Viasat Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.72% for VSAT’s stock, with a -15.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VSAT Trading at -18.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.11. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw -6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Dodd James Michael, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $31.31 back on Aug 15. After this action, Dodd James Michael now owns 17,856 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $156,550 using the latest closing price.

Miller Craig Andrew, the Pres. Government Systems of Viasat Inc., sale 200 shares at $28.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Miller Craig Andrew is holding 9,692 shares at $5,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.10 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -8.51. The total capital return value is set at -2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.65. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Viasat Inc. (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 72.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.12. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.