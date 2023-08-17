Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of JFrog Ltd.’s (FROG) Stock

The stock of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has gone down by -1.24% for the week, with a -11.24% drop in the past month and a 20.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.59% for FROG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.70% for FROG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FROG is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FROG is $34.00, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for FROG is 80.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume for FROG on August 17, 2023 was 954.20K shares.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 26.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FROG Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.51. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw 26.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Steele Elisa, who sale 1,199 shares at the price of $28.16 back on Aug 09. After this action, Steele Elisa now owns 18,577 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $33,764 using the latest closing price.

Landman Yoav, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd., sale 35,000 shares at $28.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Landman Yoav is holding 7,113,840 shares at $983,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd. (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.