The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is 7.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LSXMK is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is $36.24, which is $18.48 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMK is 195.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On August 17, 2023, LSXMK’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

LSXMK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) has dropped by -0.91 compared to previous close of 24.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSXMK’s Market Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) has seen a 3.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.19% decline in the past month and a 10.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for LSXMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.45% for LSXMK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMK stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LSXMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMK in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $87 based on the research report published on April 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LSXMK Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMK rose by +3.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -21.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMK starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 120,631 shares at the price of $70.30 back on Aug 11. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 2,770,989 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $8,480,034 using the latest closing price.

MALONE JOHN C, the Chairman of the Board of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 118,761 shares at $70.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that MALONE JOHN C is holding 2,891,620 shares at $8,333,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.