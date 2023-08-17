The Impact of Market Fluctuations on The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) Stock

The stock of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has gone down by -6.05% for the week, with a -17.84% drop in the past month and a -0.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.32% for LEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.89% for LEV’s stock, with a -8.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is $3.56, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 115.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEV on August 17, 2023 was 886.46K shares.

LEV) stock’s latest price update

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 2.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $2.75 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEV Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.