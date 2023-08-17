The Impact of Market Fluctuations on QuinStreet Inc.’s (QNST) Stock

The stock of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has gone up by 19.70% for the week, with a 6.54% rise in the past month and a 41.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.69% for QNST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.89% for QNST stock, with a simple moving average of -17.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QNST is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) is $10.56, which is $0.29 above the current market price. The public float for QNST is 51.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% of that float. On August 17, 2023, QNST’s average trading volume was 493.09K shares.

QNST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) has surged by 4.90 when compared to previous closing price of 9.79, but the company has seen a 19.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QNST Trading at 14.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST rose by +19.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, QuinStreet Inc. saw -28.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Wong Gregory, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $9.01 back on Jul 21. After this action, Wong Gregory now owns 256,884 shares of QuinStreet Inc., valued at $630,700 using the latest closing price.

Glickman Matthew, the Director of QuinStreet Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.29 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Glickman Matthew is holding 10,000 shares at $72,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.59 for the present operating margin

+8.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc. stands at -11.86. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.