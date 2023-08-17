The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CRVO) Stock

The stock of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVO) has gone up by 141.22% for the week, with a 176.69% rise in the past month and a 122.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.58% for CRVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 155.73% for CRVO’s stock, with a 76.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVO) is $60.00, The public float for CRVO is 1.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRVO on August 17, 2023 was 10.12K shares.

CRVO) stock’s latest price update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 92.42 compared to its previous closing price of 6.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 141.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRVO Trading at 154.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVO fell by -7.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 67.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVO

The total capital return value is set at -57.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.