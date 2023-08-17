The Impact of Market Fluctuations on CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s (CURO) Stock

In the past week, CURO stock has gone down by -28.30%, with a monthly decline of -28.30% and a quarterly plunge of -12.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.56% for CURO Group Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.61% for CURO’s stock, with a -55.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for CURO is $3.67, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for CURO is 22.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for CURO on August 17, 2023 was 232.79K shares.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)’s stock price has dropped by -14.93 in relation to previous closing price of 1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CURO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CURO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CURO Trading at -27.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.43%, as shares sank -29.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURO fell by -28.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5090. In addition, CURO Group Holdings Corp. saw -67.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURO starting from Clark Douglas D, who purchase 2,390 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Aug 02. After this action, Clark Douglas D now owns 788,557 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp., valued at $3,994 using the latest closing price.

Clark Douglas D, the Chief Executive Officer of CURO Group Holdings Corp., purchase 17,610 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Clark Douglas D is holding 786,167 shares at $29,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+90.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for CURO Group Holdings Corp. stands at -18.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.82. Equity return is now at value 261.90, with -10.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.