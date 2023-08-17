The -13.88% Decline of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, IRM stock has gone down by -2.71%, with a monthly decline of -4.14% and a quarterly surge of 9.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Iron Mountain Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for IRM’s stock, with a 9.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is 45.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IRM is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is $61.50, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for IRM is 289.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On August 17, 2023, IRM’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

IRM) stock’s latest price update

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 59.67. However, the company has seen a -2.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $58 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IRM Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.07. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 18.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 10,507 shares at the price of $59.97 back on Aug 15. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $630,105 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 10,507 shares at $60.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $632,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 71.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.