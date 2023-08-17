The -13.88% Decline of Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s (XPRO) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has gone down by -1.46% for the week, with a 6.93% rise in the past month and a 34.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.67% for XPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for XPRO’s stock, with a 21.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) by analysts is $26.17, which is $3.17 above the current market price. The public float for XPRO is 101.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of XPRO was 750.62K shares.

XPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) has surged by 0.79 when compared to previous closing price of 22.82, but the company has seen a -1.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPRO Trading at 15.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.69. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw 26.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $24.15 back on Aug 10. After this action, KEARNEY MICHAEL C now owns 51,368 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $603,650 using the latest closing price.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 25,000 shares at $23.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that KEARNEY MICHAEL C is holding 76,368 shares at $578,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.