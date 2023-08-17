The -13.88% Decline of EverQuote Inc.’s (EVER) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, EVER stock has gone up by 12.65%, with a monthly decline of -2.11% and a quarterly plunge of -4.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for EverQuote Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for EVER’s stock, with a -39.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EverQuote Inc. (EVER) is $8.50, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for EVER is 19.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVER on August 17, 2023 was 374.08K shares.

EVER) stock’s latest price update

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER)’s stock price has soared by 9.24 in relation to previous closing price of 5.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EVER Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER rose by +12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, EverQuote Inc. saw -55.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Mendal Jayme, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $6.58 back on Aug 07. After this action, Mendal Jayme now owns 340,534 shares of EverQuote Inc., valued at $78,960 using the latest closing price.

Sanborn Joseph, the Chief Financial Officer of EverQuote Inc., sale 647 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Sanborn Joseph is holding 184,885 shares at $4,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.16 for the present operating margin

+94.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc. stands at -6.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.22. Equity return is now at value -28.40, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Based on EverQuote Inc. (EVER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.65. Total debt to assets is 4.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.