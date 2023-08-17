Teradata Corporation’s (TDC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TDC stock has gone down by -3.46%, with a monthly decline of -22.26% and a quarterly surge of 0.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Teradata Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.65% for TDC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is above average at 79.43x. The 36-month beta value for TDC is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TDC is $63.30, which is $16.27 above than the current price. The public float for TDC is 98.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume of TDC on August 17, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

TDC) stock’s latest price update

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.75relation to previous closing price of 45.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $63 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDC Trading at -15.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -20.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.97. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 31.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Treese Margaret A, who sale 14,592 shares at the price of $44.74 back on Aug 14. After this action, Treese Margaret A now owns 86,169 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $652,912 using the latest closing price.

Cione Todd, the Chief Revenue Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 41,472 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Cione Todd is holding 126,426 shares at $1,866,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 246.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Teradata Corporation (TDC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.