Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 436.74. However, the company has seen a -0.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 3 hours ago that Synopsys Earnings Top Estimates. Founder Steps Down as CEO.

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is above average at 72.26x. The 36-month beta value for SNPS is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNPS is $469.84, which is $37.78 above than the current price. The public float for SNPS is 151.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of SNPS on August 17, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has seen a -0.17% decrease in the past week, with a -7.50% drop in the past month, and a 14.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for SNPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.64% for SNPS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $410 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNPS Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $442.93. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 34.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from DE GEUS AART, who sale 40,839 shares at the price of $428.18 back on Jun 21. After this action, DE GEUS AART now owns 94,421 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $17,486,606 using the latest closing price.

MAHONEY RICHARD S., the Chief Revenue Officer of Synopsys Inc., sale 9,257 shares at $448.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that MAHONEY RICHARD S. is holding 2,078 shares at $4,153,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.53 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +19.42. The total capital return value is set at 19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.51. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.