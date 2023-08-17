Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) by analysts is $10.11, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for SMFG is 6.40B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of SMFG was 1.74M shares.

SMFG stock's latest price update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.61relation to previous closing price of 8.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMFG’s Market Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has experienced a -3.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.66% drop in the past month, and a 1.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for SMFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.18% for SMFG’s stock, with a 5.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMFG Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFG fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.99. In addition, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. saw 6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stands at +13.42. The total capital return value is set at 1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.53. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG), the company’s capital structure generated 395.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.81. Total debt to assets is 18.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.