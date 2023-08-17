Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK)’s stock price has plunge by -1.71relation to previous closing price of 93.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/20/23 that Stanley Black & Decker to Close Texas, South Carolina Plants

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Right Now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SWK is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SWK is $99.36, which is $8.89 above the current market price. The public float for SWK is 152.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.06% of that float. The average trading volume for SWK on August 17, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK stock saw a decrease of -5.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.51% and a quarterly a decrease of 16.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.37% for SWK stock, with a simple moving average of 8.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $94 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWK Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.27. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw 21.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sale 3,081 shares at the price of $98.76 back on Aug 07. After this action, Link Janet now owns 32,690 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $304,280 using the latest closing price.

Link Janet, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 2,581 shares at $85.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Link Janet is holding 36,352 shares at $221,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+24.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stands at +1.01. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 77.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.81. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.