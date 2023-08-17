Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) by analysts is $17.20, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for CXM is 143.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CXM was 1.78M shares.

CXM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) has increased by 0.79 when compared to last closing price of 13.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXM’s Market Performance

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has seen a 5.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.10% decline in the past month and a 20.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for CXM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.36% for CXM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $17 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CXM Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.73. In addition, Sprinklr Inc. saw 72.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Thomas Ragy, who sale 1,613 shares at the price of $13.74 back on Jul 31. After this action, Thomas Ragy now owns 484,157 shares of Sprinklr Inc., valued at $22,163 using the latest closing price.

Adams Diane, the Chief Culture & Talent Officer of Sprinklr Inc., sale 466 shares at $13.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Adams Diane is holding 276,462 shares at $6,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.29 for the present operating margin

+73.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc. stands at -9.02. The total capital return value is set at -9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sprinklr Inc. (CXM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.