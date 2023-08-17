Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPIR is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPIR is $2.76, which is $2.13 above the current price. The public float for SPIR is 122.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPIR on August 17, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR)’s stock price has soared by 2.48 in relation to previous closing price of 0.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPIR’s Market Performance

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) has experienced a 12.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.38% drop in the past month, and a -4.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.73% for SPIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.26% for SPIR’s stock, with a -24.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPIR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SPIR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPIR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SPIR Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPIR rose by +13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6653. In addition, Spire Global Inc. saw -29.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPIR starting from Platzer Peter, who sale 56,099 shares at the price of $0.74 back on May 24. After this action, Platzer Peter now owns 12,080,275 shares of Spire Global Inc., valued at $41,289 using the latest closing price.

Condor Theresa, the Chief Operating Officer of Spire Global Inc., sale 26,182 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Condor Theresa is holding 2,046,180 shares at $19,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.40 for the present operating margin

+49.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spire Global Inc. stands at -111.39. The total capital return value is set at -29.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.93. Equity return is now at value -75.70, with -33.30 for asset returns.

Based on Spire Global Inc. (SPIR), the company’s capital structure generated 101.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 40.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.