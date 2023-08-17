Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Stock Faces 1.38% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, SONY stock has gone down by -1.92%, with a monthly decline of -13.52% and a quarterly plunge of -12.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Sony Group Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.15% for SONY stock, with a simple moving average of -6.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Right Now?

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SONY is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SONY is $112.60, which is $35.96 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for SONY on August 17, 2023 was 827.50K shares.

SONY) stock's latest price update

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 83.53. However, the company has seen a -1.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/23 that Sony Raises Guidance on Strong PlayStation Sales

SONY Trading at -11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.91. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.