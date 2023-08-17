Should You Invest in HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HCP is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCP is $31.94, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for HCP is 96.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.23% of that float. The average trading volume for HCP on August 17, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 28.41. However, the company has seen a 0.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCP’s Market Performance

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has seen a 0.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.14% decline in the past month and a -8.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for HCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for HCP’s stock, with a -1.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCP Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.69. In addition, HashiCorp Inc. saw 3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Dadgar Armon, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $29.30 back on Aug 01. After this action, Dadgar Armon now owns 1,824,000 shares of HashiCorp Inc., valued at $1,113,275 using the latest closing price.

Zarmi Sigal, the Director of HashiCorp Inc., sale 4,050 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Zarmi Sigal is holding 31,576 shares at $121,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc. stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc. (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.