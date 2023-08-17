Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WTTR is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WTTR is $11.70, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for WTTR is 73.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume for WTTR on August 17, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 8.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WTTR’s Market Performance

WTTR’s stock has risen by 1.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.72% and a quarterly rise of 13.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Select Water Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for WTTR’s stock, with a 5.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on March 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTTR Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Select Water Solutions Inc. saw -9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Skarke Michael, who sale 15,333 shares at the price of $8.13 back on Jun 30. After this action, Skarke Michael now owns 368,785 shares of Select Water Solutions Inc., valued at $124,688 using the latest closing price.

Szymanski Brian, the Chief Accounting Officer of Select Water Solutions Inc., sale 2,150 shares at $8.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Szymanski Brian is holding 89,422 shares at $17,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.