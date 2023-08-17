Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is $228.89, which is $31.48 above the current market price. The public float for SGEN is 186.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGEN on August 17, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

SGEN) stock’s latest price update

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)'s stock price has plunge by -0.44% in relation to previous closing price of 194.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/13/23 that Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

SGEN’s Market Performance

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has experienced a -0.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.53% drop in the past month, and a 3.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.80% for SGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.25% for SGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGEN Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.73. In addition, Seagen Inc. saw 50.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from ROMP CHARLES R, who sale 708 shares at the price of $192.46 back on Jul 03. After this action, ROMP CHARLES R now owns 59,069 shares of Seagen Inc., valued at $136,262 using the latest closing price.

HIMES VAUGHN B, the Chief Technical Officer of Seagen Inc., sale 16,215 shares at $195.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that HIMES VAUGHN B is holding 43,837 shares at $3,166,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.24 for the present operating margin

+79.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagen Inc. stands at -31.10. The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -20.20 for asset returns.

Based on Seagen Inc. (SGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.03. Total debt to assets is 1.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.