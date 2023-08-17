Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCLX is 0.54.

The public float for SCLX is 83.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCLX on August 17, 2023 was 533.88K shares.

SCLX) stock’s latest price update

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX)’s stock price has soared by 16.30 in relation to previous closing price of 3.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCLX’s Market Performance

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has experienced a -5.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.92% drop in the past month, and a -40.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.91% for SCLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.44% for SCLX’s stock, with a -44.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCLX Trading at -32.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares sank -35.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw -0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.13 for the present operating margin

+61.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -61.43. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.