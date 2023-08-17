Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.10relation to previous closing price of 114.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/22/23 that The Price of First Gene Therapy for Muscular Dystrophy: $3.2 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is $179.21, which is $62.97 above the current market price. The public float for SRPT is 89.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. On August 17, 2023, SRPT’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT stock saw an increase of 10.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.89% and a quarterly increase of -23.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.18% for SRPT’s stock, with a -7.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $139 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRPT Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.74. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw -12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Chambers Michael Andrew, who purchase 9,979 shares at the price of $109.47 back on Aug 14. After this action, Chambers Michael Andrew now owns 246,996 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,092,429 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Michael Andrew, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., purchase 23,686 shares at $108.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Chambers Michael Andrew is holding 237,017 shares at $2,559,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.83 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -75.40. The total capital return value is set at -25.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.71. Equity return is now at value -159.90, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 420.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.77. Total debt to assets is 51.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 416.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.