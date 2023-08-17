Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for SGMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.99% for SGMT’s stock, with a -9.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SGMT is $43.33, which is $35.51 above the current market price. The public float for SGMT is 19.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume for SGMT on August 17, 2023 was 187.17K shares.

SGMT) stock’s latest price update

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.71 compared to its previous closing price of 15.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SGMT Trading at -9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMT fell by -9.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.84. In addition, Sagimet Biosciences Inc. saw -9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMT starting from SEIDENBERG BETH C, who purchase 46,875 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, SEIDENBERG BETH C now owns 46,875 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc., valued at $750,000 using the latest closing price.

NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, the 10% Owner of Sagimet Biosciences Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L is holding 3,850,275 shares at $480,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.