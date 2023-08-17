Real-Time Update: Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has gone down by -5.11% for the week, with a -26.75% drop in the past month and a -13.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.05% for ATAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.07% for ATAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is $11.90, which is $10.39 above the current market price. The public float for ATAI is 150.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATAI on August 17, 2023 was 993.05K shares.

ATAI) stock’s latest price update

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)’s stock price has soared by 3.73 in relation to previous closing price of 1.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ATAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATAI Trading at -10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -22.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8965. In addition, Atai Life Sciences N.V. saw -37.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who purchase 1,214,297 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Mar 29. After this action, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. now owns 32,086,697 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V., valued at $1,600,443 using the latest closing price.

Brand Florian, the of Atai Life Sciences N.V., purchase 70,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Brand Florian is holding 70,000 shares at $103,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61987.12 for the present operating margin

+27.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stands at -65401.29. The total capital return value is set at -43.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.64. Equity return is now at value -58.10, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.48. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.