Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.04.

The public float for RMED is 3.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of RMED was 289.96K shares.

RMED) stock’s latest price update

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.20 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RMED’s Market Performance

RMED’s stock has fallen by -16.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.95% and a quarterly drop of -54.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.69% for Ra Medical Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.66% for RMED’s stock, with a -75.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMED stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RMED in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 13, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

RMED Trading at -35.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares sank -23.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMED fell by -16.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6473. In addition, Ra Medical Systems Inc saw -90.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-162778.57 for the present operating margin

-4057.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ra Medical Systems Inc stands at -191892.86. The total capital return value is set at -180.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -215.66. Equity return is now at value -525.50, with -364.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.