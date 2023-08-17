R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RCM is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCM is $21.47, which is $5.37 above than the current price. The public float for RCM is 305.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.73% of that float. The average trading volume of RCM on August 17, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RCM) stock’s latest price update

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.11 in relation to its previous close of 16.55. However, the company has experienced a -2.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RCM’s Market Performance

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has experienced a -2.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.62% drop in the past month, and a -1.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for RCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.90% for RCM stock, with a simple moving average of 12.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $20 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCM Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.94. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw 47.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from HENNEMAN JOHN B III, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.17 back on Aug 08. After this action, HENNEMAN JOHN B III now owns 72,114 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $858,650 using the latest closing price.

Evans Richard B. Jr., the Principal Accounting Officer of R1 RCM Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $16.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Evans Richard B. Jr. is holding 124,007 shares at $286,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+19.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at -3.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 37.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.