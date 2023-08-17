Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is $13.83, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for PLTK is 49.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTK on August 17, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)’s stock price has increased by 0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 9.74. However, the company has seen a -1.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that ‘Angry Birds’ Owner Gets Takeover Bid From Playtika

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK’s stock has fallen by -1.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.14% and a quarterly drop of -5.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Playtika Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.27% for PLTK stock, with a simple moving average of -4.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $15.80 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTK Trading at -14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -20.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.18. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 15.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Jul 28. After this action, Chau On now owns 79,910,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $4,755,720 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 300,000 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Chau On is holding 80,310,506 shares at $3,677,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55. Equity return is now at value -86.30, with 11.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.