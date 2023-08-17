Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 5.67. However, the company has seen a -4.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) Right Now?

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAYO is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PAYO is $8.50, which is $2.91 above the current price. The public float for PAYO is 326.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYO on August 17, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

PAYO’s Market Performance

PAYO stock saw an increase of -4.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.41% and a quarterly increase of 26.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.87% for PAYO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYO Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc. saw 3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Zeevi Avi, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $5.84 back on Aug 11. After this action, Zeevi Avi now owns 727,544 shares of Payoneer Global Inc., valued at $876,285 using the latest closing price.

Galit Scott H., the Director of Payoneer Global Inc., sale 12,222 shares at $5.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Galit Scott H. is holding 1,333,528 shares at $71,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.83 for the present operating margin

+79.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc. stands at -1.91. The total capital return value is set at -3.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.23. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.