Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) has seen a -2.22% decrease in the past week, with a -15.30% drop in the past month, and a 7.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for PYCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.38% for PYCR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) is $30.12, which is $7.66 above the current market price. The public float for PYCR is 175.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PYCR on August 17, 2023 was 419.21K shares.

PYCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) has decreased by -0.39 when compared to last closing price of 22.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYCR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PYCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PYCR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $24 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYCR Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYCR fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.79. In addition, Paycor HCM Inc. saw -6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYCR starting from Corr Jonathan, who sale 1,508 shares at the price of $25.72 back on Jul 14. After this action, Corr Jonathan now owns 21,309 shares of Paycor HCM Inc., valued at $38,786 using the latest closing price.

MILLER SCOTT DAVID, the Director of Paycor HCM Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $22.19 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that MILLER SCOTT DAVID is holding 185,437 shares at $66,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.52 for the present operating margin

+41.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycor HCM Inc. stands at -27.86. The total capital return value is set at -11.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.07. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.