PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Stock Experiences -1.16% Monthly Change

In the past week, PD stock has gone up by 1.23%, with a monthly decline of -1.16% and a quarterly plunge of -17.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.24% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of -10.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is $31.53, which is $7.06 above the current market price. The public float for PD is 87.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PD on August 17, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

PD) stock’s latest price update

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.25 in relation to its previous close of 23.98. However, the company has experienced a 1.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $26 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PD Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.43. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw -9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Wilson Howard, who sale 888 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jul 26. After this action, Wilson Howard now owns 557,046 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $22,200 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Howard, the Chief Financial Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 4,260 shares at $25.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Wilson Howard is holding 557,046 shares at $106,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+75.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -34.63. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.23.

Based on PagerDuty Inc. (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 125.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.58. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.