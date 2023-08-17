OmniAb Inc. (OABI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OABI is -0.47.

The public float for OABI is 110.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OABI on August 17, 2023 was 629.02K shares.

OABI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) has jumped by 6.46 compared to previous close of 5.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OABI’s Market Performance

OABI’s stock has risen by 2.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.27% and a quarterly rise of 54.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for OmniAb Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.03% for OABI’s stock, with a 47.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OABI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OABI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OABI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OABI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OABI Trading at 17.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OABI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OABI rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, OmniAb Inc. saw 64.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OABI starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $5.48 back on Aug 14. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 2,332,919 shares of OmniAb Inc., valued at $246,600 using the latest closing price.

FOEHR MATTHEW W, the Chief Executive Officer of OmniAb Inc., purchase 115,000 shares at $4.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that FOEHR MATTHEW W is holding 2,574,009 shares at $519,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OABI

Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.