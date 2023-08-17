Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH)’s stock price has dropped by -27.27 in relation to previous closing price of 2.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OMH is 6.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of OMH was 838.95K shares.

OMH’s Market Performance

OMH stock saw a decrease of -28.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -73.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.11% for Ohmyhome Limited (OMH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.60% for OMH’s stock, with a -67.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMH Trading at -52.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.05%, as shares sank -45.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMH fell by -28.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Ohmyhome Limited saw -58.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.99 for the present operating margin

+28.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ohmyhome Limited stands at -43.46. The total capital return value is set at -453.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -509.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.