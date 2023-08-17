NOW Inc. (DNOW) Stock Faces 2.70% Weekly Volatility

The stock of NOW Inc. (DNOW) has gone up by 4.94% for the week, with a -0.54% drop in the past month and a 23.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.16% for DNOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for DNOW’s stock, with a -3.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is above average at 8.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NOW Inc. (DNOW) is $13.17, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for DNOW is 105.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNOW on August 17, 2023 was 686.24K shares.

DNOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) has surged by 3.08 when compared to previous closing price of 10.72, but the company has seen a 4.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DNOW Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, NOW Inc. saw -12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NOW Inc. (DNOW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.